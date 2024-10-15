Homeless in Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Cockeysville.

Not an area that you normally think of when you think of homeless people. Since summer, though, UCAN, the United Churches Assistance Network, has seen a significant increase of people needing help.

“Homelessness is just way up and above with no resources whatsoever in northern Baltimore County,” says Barbara Jones, executive director.

They used to see three or four homeless people a week. Now, about 30 people a week are coming to UCAN. It spiked when the Assistance Center of Towson Churches ran out of funds in July.

“They know we still have some funding,” she says. “So they come to us, thinking we can help them.”

She shares one story after another about clients that have come recently.

“I had a lady on Wednesday that had three small children,” she says. “She had no place to go. We put her up in a motel and talked to Prologue to try to find other resources for her.”

With winter coming, Jones wonders what’s next.

“There is nothing in northern Baltimore County for the cold weather shelters. Nothing,” she says. “The eastside [Eastside Family Shelter] is always filled up. Hanna Moore [Shelter] is always filled up. Nothing is in this area. It’s gonna be a terrible crisis.”

Jones wonders what’s next for UCAN, too.

“We can only give out what we get in,” she says. “But we’re running very low right now with our funding.”

They’re hoping to boost their donations and volunteer pool, so they can be open more hours and help more people. If you’d like to get involved, go to ucanmd.org.