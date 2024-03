EDGEWOOD, Md. — A home garage in Edgewood went up in flames Friday leaving a family of five displaced.

Fire broke out around 10:15pm in the 1800 block of Hanson Road.

It took 45 Joppa Magnolia Volunteer firefighters about 20 minutes to get the scene under control.

The fire caused an estimated half-a-million dollars in damage.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause remains under investigation. Smoke alarms were operating in the home at the time, according to the State Fire Marshal.