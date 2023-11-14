Home detention for former BPD Sergeant following misconduct in office charges

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Police Sergeant Ethan Newberg was sentenced to three years, with all but six months of home detention suspended for charges of misconduct in office.

He was also sentenced to two years of probation for misconduct.

“The people of Baltimore and the Baltimore Police Department are, undoubtedly, safer because this officer’s actions also put their lives at risk through behavior that can escalate situations and antagonize residents. I want to thank my Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit for holding this officer accountable for violating the constitutional rights of the very people he swore to protect and serve,” State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

Back in May, Newberg pled guilty to misconduct in office after being previously charged with assault and 32 other counts.

The sergeant was involved in nine incidents that took place between July 2018 to May 2019 where he harassed, intimidated and assaulted people.

In one instance, Newberg unlawfully stopped, assaulted, harassed and intimidated an unknown man by detaining him without legal cause or justification.

Newberg was arrested and suspended without pay after he was caught on body-cam footage making an illegal arrest from an incident that happened on May 30, 2019.

When responding to assist other officers in a situation that was already under control, Newberg saw the man crossing the street and commented to his colleague, "The guy right here in the glasses, remember him running out from us the other day? Come on, take him."

As the man was being led to the squad car, Newberg followed him and said, "you know me bud, you know better than that."

