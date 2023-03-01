Watch Now
Home Chef opening new manufacturing, distribution center in South Baltimore

500 new jobs could be created
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 11:47:58-05

BALTIMORE — An online and retail meal solutions business is expanding their operations into Baltimore.

Home Chef is planning to open a new 150,000 square foot manufacturing and distribution center along the 1700 block of E. Patapsco Avenue.

The company and Maryland Commerce Department have agreed on a 10-year lease at the location, which the state will help fund.

It's expected the move will create 500 new full-time jobs.

Home Chef started in 2013 offering weekly meal delivery plans. They've since grown and are now sold at 2,400 Kroger owned retail stores nationwide.

The new Baltimore facility will account for an estimated 30 percent of the company's deliveries.

