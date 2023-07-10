Home Chef officially opens new warehouse in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A national company's recipe for success runs through Baltimore.

And their work's bringing hundreds of jobs to they city.

On Monday, Home Chef held a ribbon cutting for its newest facility.

It's a new manufacturing and distribution center in South Baltimore near Curtis Bay.

The company makes meal kits for at-home prepared meals.

Home Chef says the center will have 500 employees by next year and they're excited by the talent Baltimore has to offer.

"We've been super impressed and really happy with the quality of folks that are here. We've hired a bunch already, and we're gonna hire a lot more. And those are the folks who are going to really make this happen, bring our vision to life and deliver great products,"said Eric Jensen, the CEO of Home Chef.

The center is Home Chef's largest center yet and will account for 30% of their deliveries nationwide.