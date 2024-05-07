Hogwarts isn’t the only magical school, Mercy High says 'Abracadabra'

BALTIMORE — In yesteryear, when at a magic show, onlookers would watch a magician as he would step on stage with a beautiful assistant. The assistant would proceed to contort her body into a rectangular box. The magician would wave his magic wand, and she would disappear.



Well, guess who is out of the box—the lady magicians. Mercy High School has started a magic class. Young ladies ages 12 to 15 step into a classroom after school and perform one card trick after another. It’s not easy. This wizardry syllabus is rigorous.

They are coached by the legendary Baltimore magician William Gross, who admits, "They are special; they have it."