Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hogwarts isn’t the only magical school, Mercy High says 'Abracadabra'

Mercy High School has started a magic class. Young ladies ages 12 to 15 step into a classroom after school and perform one card trick after another.
Posted at 11:25 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 23:27:19-04

BALTIMORE — In yesteryear, when at a magic show, onlookers would watch a magician as he would step on stage with a beautiful assistant. The assistant would proceed to contort her body into a rectangular box. The magician would wave his magic wand, and she would disappear.
 
Well, guess who is out of the box—the lady magicians. Mercy High School has started a magic class. Young ladies ages 12 to 15 step into a classroom after school and perform one card trick after another. It’s not easy. This wizardry syllabus is rigorous.

 They are coached by the legendary Baltimore magician William Gross, who admits, "They are special; they have it."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices