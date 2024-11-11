Hit-and-run in Glen Burnie kills 35-year-old man

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Glen Burnie over the weekend.

Sunday night, police were called to the area of Ritchie Highway South at the on-ramp of I-695 for an injured person.

Police say the man, 35-year-old Edward Broseker Jr., was injured in a hit-and-run collision.

A short time later, he was pronounced dead by the Anne Arundel Fire Department.

There are no known witnesses at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 410-222-8573.