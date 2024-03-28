Watch Now
HIT-AND-RUN: Employee struck in roadside work zone

WMAR
Posted at 2:02 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 14:02:46-04

SALISBURY, Md. — As a spotlight is being shone on the dangers faced by roadside workers, a utility worker was struck by a hit-and-run driver on the Eastern Shore yesterday morning.

It happened in a work zone, where there was a flagging operation, on Airport Road next to Salisbury Regional Airport, just before 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, said Maryland State Police.

A Jeep driver (later identified as 27-year-old Jamal Scarborough of Somerset County) tried to bypass the work zone, and ran over one a 64-year-old utility worker, as well as the orange casings on the road, said police.

Jamal Scarborough
Jamal Scarborough

Scarborough was driving directly ahead of a state trooper. The Jeep ended up off the road, in a ditch.

The utility worker was ultimately flown by private helicopter to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment.

Scarborough was apprehended after a brief police chase, and charged with causing a life-threatening injury while driving negligently, as well as first-degree and second-degree assault, trying to elude police, and related offenses.

He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

