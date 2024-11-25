Historic Dundalk Bear Creek trail opens, was pathway for British troops in 1812

DUNDALK, Md. — A historic Maryland part of Maryland is getting some spotlight.

Baltimore County opened the first completed area of Dundalk’s Bear Creek Trail on Monday.

The trail became a pathway for British forces to enter Maryland during the War of 1812.

Adding more pages in the history books, the Battle of North Point took place four miles away from Bear Creek.

The march isn’t over yet. This project has six phases in total.

However, the ribbing cutting is in celebration of phases one and two.

There is no timetable at this time for when the project will be completed.