Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Historic Dundalk Bear Creek trail opens, was pathway for British troops in 1812

Dundalk's Bear Creek trail
WMAR
Dundalk's Bear Creek trail
Dundalk's Bear Creek trail
Posted

DUNDALK, Md. — A historic Maryland part of Maryland is getting some spotlight.

Baltimore County opened the first completed area of Dundalk’s Bear Creek Trail on Monday.

The trail became a pathway for British forces to enter Maryland during the War of 1812.

Adding more pages in the history books, the Battle of North Point took place four miles away from Bear Creek.

The march isn’t over yet. This project has six phases in total.

However, the ribbing cutting is in celebration of phases one and two.

There is no timetable at this time for when the project will be completed.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices