Historic Baltimore tower owned by Peter Angelos hits auction block

BALTIMORE — A historic tower in downtown Baltimore belonging to late former Orioles owner Peter Angelos has hit the auction block.

The 23 story landmark was built in 1963 and designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, who modeled it after the Seagram's Building in New York.

Known as One Charles Center, Angelos purchased the location back in 1996 for $6 million.

Last renovated in 1994, the property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Currently at 32.8 percent capacity, the building is primarily used as office space but could be turned into luxury housing.

"One Charles Center, with its architectural significance, strategic design considerations, and prime location, represents an unparalleled investment opportunity to capitalize on its current use as an office space or reimagine it as a multifamily residence with retail, promising substantial value-add potential in the heart of Baltimore," the listing states.

It also comes with 146 on-site parking spaces and sits in an Opportunity Zone, which could qualify for certain tax incentives.

At publishing time, bidding was at $2,317,500 with just over a day left on the auction site Ten-X.

The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation has the property valued at $9,898,000.