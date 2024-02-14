Hippodrome president to buy Walt's Inn karaoke bar

BALTIMORE — A prominent Baltimore corner bar is set to get new ownership, and will remain a karaoke bar.

Walt's Inn, on O'Donnell Street in Canton, was the subject of a liquor board meeting earlier this month.

Ron Legler, Jr., who is also president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center at Hippodrome Theatre, told the liquor board that the current owners want to retire.

Legler and his partner Andrew Springer are already Canton residents, and plan to buy Walt's Inn and keep it a karaoke bar.

Legler said:

I'd love to make sure that Walt's Inn stays Walt's Inn. It's one of the only corner dive karaoke bars around. It's been around a very long time, and we want to continue that tradition... It's going to kind of stay exactly what you expect Walt's Inn to be.

The liquor board approved the request to transfer the liquor license to the new owners, and to continue live entertainment there.

Walt's Inn hit a major snag in 2016, after getting a liquor license violation for not having a live entertainment license.