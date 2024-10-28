Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor hotel workers reach an agreement

BALTIMORE — Hotel workers at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor have ratified a new contract. The agreement follows months of bargaining, picket lines, and a one-day strike on Labor Day.

“This contract sets a new standard for Baltimore hotel workers, and will ensure that our members at the Hilton can go to work proudly with their heads held high for years to come" said Tracy Lingo, President of UNITE HERE Local 7. "I’m grateful to our allies in the community who have stood with us every step of the way, and most of all to our members at the Hilton who never stopped fighting for what they need.”

The new four-year contract includes:



Significant wage increases for non-tipped and tipped hotel workers

Increased funding for workers’ pension and healthcare fund

Language around fair pay for banquet workers

Language around subcontracting

“This is going to change our lives,” said Shantia Devon, a barista at the Baltimore Hilton. “I won’t have to choose anymore between spending time with my godson or running to food banks. I won’t have to wonder every day if maybe I need to take a second job.”

“This contract will not just transform the lives of those of us who work at the hotel, but our city and community.” Said Jeffrey Barner, a Bellman at the Baltimore Hilton. “We’ve set an example of what good jobs look like for the hard-working people of Baltimore. That it’s possible to work in hospitality and live here comfortably. That’s our future right there.”

Hilton Baltimore hotel workers were among 10,000 workers nationwide who went on strike over Labor Day weekend. Strikes are ongoing in Boston, Honolulu, and San Francisco, and strike issues remain unresolved in other cities where more strikes are possible.

Workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 7 are still bargaining their contract at the Hyatt Waterfront. These workers have held numerous picket lines, and caution that the labor dispute could escalate without a settlement soon.