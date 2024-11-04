Watch Now
Hiker rescued after falling onto train tunnel

MSP Rescues Carroll County Hiker
Courtesy: Maryland State Police
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police Aviation Command rescued an injured hiker after they slipped and fell 20 feet onto a train tunnel in Carroll County.

Around 3 p.m., on November 1, emergency services responded to the area of Gaither Road and Railroad Avenue for a report of an injured person.

Officials say a hiker was walking in a wooded area when they slipped and fell about 20 feet down an embankment.

Due to the location of the person, the Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested for medevac.

The hiker was flown to a Shock Trauma center for treatment of their injuries.

