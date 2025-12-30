High winds cause power outages for thousands across Maryland, BGE working on repairs

High winds on Monday have resulted in power outages across Howard, Baltimore, and Anne Arundel counties.

The majority of the damage was caused by trees and tree limbs. BGE is working to restore power as soon as possible.

As of 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29



10,000 BGE customers are without service, representing more than 430 restoration jobs in locations across central Maryland.

The hardest hit areas are Howard, Baltimore, and Anne Arundel counties. There is damage throughout the BGE service area.

BGE crews have already restored service for more than 14,500 customers.

The high winds look to continue until tomorrow morning. More outages may occur.

The latest outage information, including the total number of outages and general locations, is available here.

How customers can report outages

BGE asks all customers to report their outage [secure.bge.com] in any of the following ways:



These reporting services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To sign up for email and text notifications, visit BGE.com/alerts [bge.com].