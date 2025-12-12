How fans can get in on the fun ahead of the Army-Navy game in Baltimore on Saturday

BALTIMORE — The annual Army-Navy game is just around the corner, and the anticipation has never been higher. As the rivalry heats up, fans are gearing up not only for an exciting game but also for a weekend packed with events and festivities leading up to the big showdown.

Friday December 12:

Patriot Games: Tug of War

Time: 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Location: Federal Hill Park Patriot Games: Mogadishu Mile

Time: 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Location: Federal Hill Park Patriot Games: Pull-up Competition

Time: 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Location: USAA Stage, Inner Harbor Patriot Games: Zodiac Race

Time: 1:45 – 2:00 p.m. Location: Maryland Science Center, Inner Harbor Battle of the Bands

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Convention Center

Saturday December 13:

West Point Army-Navy Tailgate 2025

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: Topgolf, Baltimore

Travis Manion Foundation Tailgate

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: 801 West Ostend Street, purchase tickets here

Army-Navy Veterans Tailgate

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: 12 W. Hamburg Street Baltimore, purchase tickets here

