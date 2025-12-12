Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How fans can get in on the fun ahead of the Army-Navy game in Baltimore on Saturday

High Stakes This Weekend: Will Navy Claim Victory or Will Army Reclaim the Glory?
M&T Bank Stadium
BALTIMORE — The annual Army-Navy game is just around the corner, and the anticipation has never been higher. As the rivalry heats up, fans are gearing up not only for an exciting game but also for a weekend packed with events and festivities leading up to the big showdown.

Friday December 12:

  • Patriot Games: Tug of War
    Time: 9:30 – 10:15 a.m.
    Location: Federal Hill Park
  • Patriot Games: Mogadishu Mile
    Time: 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
    Location: Federal Hill Park
  • Patriot Games: Pull-up Competition
    Time: 1:00 – 1:45 p.m.
    Location: USAA Stage, Inner Harbor
  • Patriot Games: Zodiac Race
    Time: 1:45 – 2:00 p.m.
    Location: Maryland Science Center, Inner Harbor
  • Battle of the Bands
    Time: 6:00 p.m.
    Location: Baltimore Convention Center

Saturday December 13:

  • West Point Army-Navy Tailgate 2025
    Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
    Location: Topgolf, Baltimore
  • Travis Manion Foundation Tailgate
    Time: 10:00 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    Location: 801 West Ostend Street, purchase tickets here
  • Army-Navy Veterans Tailgate
    Time: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    Location: 12 W. Hamburg Street Baltimore, purchase tickets here

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

