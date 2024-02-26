High school varsity basketball teams awarded with CIAA tickets

BALTIMORE — One high school basketball program got surprise games added to their schedule today, except at this one, they get to sit back, stand up, and cheer.

Safe Streets along with Catholic Charities awarded CIAA tickets to the boy's and girl's varsity basketball teams at Brooklyn's Ben Franklin High School in South Baltimore.

The girl's team gets to the see women's tournament tip-off tonight with Winston-Salem State taking on Bowie State.

While the men's team will see the Bluefield State and Livingstone women's teams go head-to-head tomorrow.

The donors say the games are about more than just basketball.

Both the boys and girls varsity teams made it to the playoffs this year. They say this gives them the perfect way to celebrate.

The CIAA basketball tournament tips off tonight at 7 pm at CFG Bank Arena.

It's the nation's oldest historically black athletic conference.

There are 26 games total during the week, and all of them can be seen live on ESPN Plus.