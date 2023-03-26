Watch Now
High school students compete in robotics competition

Posted at 6:53 PM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 18:56:16-04

TIMONIUM, Md. — High school students competed in the first robotics competitive challenge this weekend.

36 high school robotics teams from Maryland, D.C., and Virginia competed in the challenge.

First Chesapeake hosted the event at Dulaney High School.

This year's game is "Charged Up."

"Like an F-1 Formula or NASCAR Race, We have 3 on 3 robots in the gymnasium. It's an extraordinary energy and spirit and we're so excited to be hosting over this 3-day competition," said Yara Cheikh, Dulaney High School PTSA president.

The winners go on to compete in the First Chesapeake District Championship at George Mason University April 6 through April 8.

