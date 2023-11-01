High school girls gain business knowledge at networking event

High school girls from all over our area enjoyed a special treat on Wednesday in Towson.

They were able to spend their morning networking with dozens of women business professionals.

It was the 8th annual JA Leading Ladies event at Stanley Black and Decker.

JA of Central Maryland has the event every year to help mold young women for their futures.

They had speakers, break out sessions, and lots of Q&A.

This year the theme was tools and trades of the future.

"It's so important because it is important for us to inspire our future generation of leaders and to show them that opportunities and pathways that are available for them to see the future is bright," said JA Board Member Suzanne Ricklin.

The program is just one of many things Junior Achievement is doing to help young people.