High school girls flag football league kicks off inaugural season

FREDERICK COUNTY — It was all about the girls in Frederick County Wednesday night.

Ten girls flag football teams from Frederick County Public Schools kicked off their season with help from Under Armour and the Ravens.

"Welcome to a historic night for Frederick County," the announcer said.

The 10 teams are part of an inaugural Maryland-based pilot program.

"It's a legit varsity sport; they're getting their letters," one coach said. "You have colleges out here looking at girls. We already had an offer made to one of our girls."

In total, the program has close to 300 participants across all Frederick County high schools.

"They brought it today," said one attendee. "I'm impressed."

Ravens cheerleaders and Poe cheered on the girls at Frederick High School.