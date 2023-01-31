High food prices affect Super Bowl party planning

BALTIMORE — The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away but for those not planning a trip to Arizona, the next best thing is going to a Super Bowl party.

With supermarket prices being high, Super Bowl party hosts and partygoers will be wondering just how much it’s going to cost them.

There is some good news for anyone planning or going to a Super Bowl party. The prices of some game day foods are actually cheaper this year than they when the L.A. Rams faced the Cincinatti Bengals last year.

The question of which teams are going to face off in the Super Bowl this year has been answered, but some unanswered questions for Super Bowl party hosts and partygoers include “what should I make or bring” and with inflation being what it is “can I afford it.”

The good news is that while the overall price of groceries is 11.8% higher than what it was during last year's Super Bowl, a new Wells Fargo Super Bowl food report reveals some game-day dishes are now a little cheaper.

The list shows chicken wing prices are down 22% this year due to an increase in supply.

Favorites like hamburgers, bacon, and sirloin steaks also have dropped in price according to the report.

It won't break the bank for those who want to make a guacamole dip.

The average retail price of avocados is about 20% cheaper than last year after prices surged in 2022.

If partygoers want some chips for that guacamole, it's going to cost consumers.

The report shows you’ll pay more for other party staples like chips, as well as soda, or beer to wash it down.

A 16 ounce bag of potato chips is up 22%, while beer is up 11%.

One thing shoppers might want to leave off their party list are deviled eggs. Avian flu caused egg prices to peak during the holidays, and while the price of eggs has cooled off a bit this January, they're still higher than what people are used to paying.