HHS pushes to investigate Johns Hopkins over alleged gender-affirming care for minors

BALTIMORE — The federal government's Health & Human Services (HHS) is pushing to investigate Johns Hopkins Hospital and its Health System.

On Tuesday evening HHS General Counsel, Mike Stuart, said he referred Hopkins to the Office of Inspector General for allegedly "failing to meet recognized standards of healthcare."

Stuart specifically targeted the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender and Gender Expansive Health, and their Emerge Gender and Sexuality Clinic.

He accuses Hopkins of "continuing to perform heinous and horrific acts of intentional permanent harm to minors," which he says includes "sex-mutilating and sex-rejecting procedures."

The investigative referral comes as dozens of hospital systems throughout the nation have agreed to halt gender-affirming treatment for minors, amid pressure from the feds.

Most recently, Children's Minnesota announced it would be ending the practice, as did the University of Utah.

Meanwhile, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons became the first major medical association to publicly disapprove of certain forms of gender transition surgeries for minors.

"We will not stop until every single child is protected from the destruction of the integrity of God’s chosen human body," Stuart said on X (formerly Twitter). "Sex-rejecting procedures are incredibly damaging and contrary to acceptable standards of healthcare."

Johns Hopkins has not yet responded to a request for comment.