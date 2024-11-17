Heroes walking among us - Thank a Safety Responder Day

Folks usually see these heroes for the most part when something is wrong.

Monday is the kickoff for crash responder safety week, so it's the perfect time to show some appreciation.

Saturday, a group of Maryland’s heroes got the much-needed “thank you” they deserve.

MDOT and the Maryland Transportation Authority hosted a free “Thank a safety responder day” event at at the State Highway’s Hanover Complex, 7491 Connelley Drive.

Kids got the chance to see emergency vehicles in person and meet some of the state's first responders.

These workers were on the scene for 110 safety crashes in 2023. No other stat more than this spells dedication and