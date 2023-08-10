Watch Now
Here's your chance for horror story bragging rights

Andrew Weber
<p>Are you ready for horror movie season?</p>
Posted at 3:47 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 16:25:48-04

Your creativity is now being put to the test in the most horrific way.....but it's also still fun.

The Baltimore County Public Library and Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library are holding their seventh annual Tales of the Dead Short Horror Story competition.

This year's theme is Petrifying Poe.

The challenge requires you to contain an element, appearance or mention of Edgar Allen Poe.

There are two categories, participants over the age of 21 and under 21.

Winners over 21 will receive two VIP tickets to A Toast Among Ghosts, Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library's annual Poe-themed festival, on October 14 at the Reisterstown branch.

The winners are invited to read their stories around the ghost story fire pit.

Although the festival is for people 21 and up, writers under 21 are still encouraged to enter into the contest.

The winners in the younger age group are invited to read at a special reception a the Reisterstown branch on Friday, October 6 at 6:00pm.

Entries must be received by 5:00pm, September 22. Winners will be notified on October 2.

