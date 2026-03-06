Here's your beautiful weather weekend planner!

Prev Next

Posted

Carroll County Spring Fling: The weather is looking great for the spring fling at the Carroll county farmer's market. Plant vendors will be at the Agriculture Center in Westminster tomorrow selling perennials, annuals, vegetables and house plants. It goes from eight a.m. until 2 p.m. and is free to attend.

St. Baldrick's at Looney's Pub: Watch people shave their heads to raise money for children's cancer research. St. Baldrick's is happening at Looney's Pub in Bel Air tomorrow. The head shaving will be from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. There will also be raffles, live music, and food and drink specials.

St.Patrick's Day Parade in Annapolis: Come out on Sunday to the St. Patrick's parade in Annapolis. There's a new route this year

starting on West st. at Amos Garrett bldv., traveling down est around the circle and eventually ending on St. John's st. The parade starts at 1 p.m.

D.C. United in Baltimore: Tickets are still available for one of the most highly anticipated soccer matches coming to Baltimore. D.C. United takes on Lionel Messi and inter Miami CF tomorrow, at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is 4:30.

D.C. United moved the game from their home field to Baltimore to accommodate more fans as they seek to expand their fan base. Last month, Mayor Brandon Scott declared March 7th as "be more united" day. You can get tickets here. It will also be broadcast on apple tv.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.