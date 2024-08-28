Here's what you need to know for the Orioles' Fan Appreciation Weekend

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are showing love to the fans at the end of September, dedicating a whole weekend to show their appreciation.

When the Detroit Tigers come to town on September 22, the O's will hold giveaways and opportunities for fans to win experiences of a lifetime.

That Friday, fans will hear some pregame music by DJ Chris Styles on the Legends Park Stage with a special appearance by Camden Franks of the Berks Live Hot Dog Race, as part of the Hot Dog Disco.

Orioles alumni will be on Eutaw Street to sign autographs for fans, and they can also enjoy postgame fireworks.

A Gunnar Henderson T-Shirt giveaway will be held on Saturday for the first 20,000 fans, 15 and over. A local band will also bring great vibes to Legends Park.

There will be deals on beer, soft pretzels, and popcorn too.

The festivities will wrap up Sunday with an Orioles sweatshirt giveaway for the first 20,000 fans, 15 and over. DJ Maybach will bring music, and kids will be able to enjoy fun activities in the bullpen picnic area.

Mascots from the Orioles Minor League affiliates will be available for pictures at no cost.

For more information on how to get tickets, click here.