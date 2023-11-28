Here's how you can help an animal at BARCS this Giving Tuesday

Some shelter animals need your help this Giving Tuesday.

All donations made to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, or BARCS today, will be matched.

The Nancy Sherertz Family Foundation will match your donation dollar for dollar, up to $50,000.

"We're focusing on underdogs this year for Giving Tuesday," said Noelle Patterson, assistant director of communications at BARCS. "So any of our animals that need in additional care, or maybe came from a really scary situation in the past, those ones our like our comeback kids. The ones that have fought really hard to become the healthy, adoptable animals that they are now. So we're sharing a lot of heartwarming stories, sharing a lot of animals in our shelter to, that need that additional funding. We're really excited for this year's campaign."

Shelter leaders say it costs about $500 to care for just one special needs animal at the shelter.