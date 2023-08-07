Here's how the severe weather is impacting your area

BALTIMORE — Multiple businesses and government agencies in the Maryland area are being impacted by the weather, check below to see how you're affected.

BALTIMORE CITY:

ALERT: Due to impending inclement weather, all in-person afternoon and evening activities are cancelled for today, Monday, August 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/stSgyCrQYw — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) August 7, 2023

Please be advised that Field Health Services will be operating on a shortened schedule and closing at 3:30 p.m. today, Aug. 7 and tomorrow, Aug. 8. Regular operating hours will resume on Wednesday, Aug. 9. — Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) (@BMore_Healthy) August 7, 2023

BALTIMORE COUNTY:

ALERT: Due to impending inclement weather, all in-person afternoon and evening activities are cancelled for today, Monday, August 7, 2023. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) August 7, 2023

Attention - Due to impending inclement weather, all Baltimore County recreational evening activities are cancelled at 5 PM today, August 7th, 2023. Please stay tuned for any further updates. Your safety is our top priority! — BaltCoRec (@BaltCoRec) August 7, 2023

NEW: Due to impending inclement weather & out of an abundance of caution, we have implemented a liberal leave policy for all non-emergency/non-essential personnel, effective 3:30 p.m.



Starting at 5 p.m. all in-person general BaltCo Gov activities will be cancelled this evening. — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) August 7, 2023

BRANCHES CLOSING. Due to the severe weather threat, our branches are closing at five today, August 7. All evening programs, including virtual programs, will be canceled. Our digital library is available 24/7: https://t.co/XdfUVx1X4r#closing #severeweather #library pic.twitter.com/vmkqj2HhAO — Baltimore County Public Library (@bcplinfo) August 7, 2023

The Baltimore County Council meeting scheduled for tonight will now be held virtually.



We ask residents to use caution as anticipated high winds and potentially damaging severe weather will impact area this evening. — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) August 7, 2023

CHARLES COUNTY:

Part 1/2: Due to inclement weather that has been issued for Charles County this evening, the Connected Devices Laptop Distribution event which was scheduled outdoors at Piccowaxen Community Center from 4-6pm today has been canceled. — Charles County Govt (@CharlesCoMD) August 7, 2023

HOWARD COUNTY:

Effective immediately, today, 8/7, all @HoCoGov bldgs are CLOSED for business, this includes @HoCoCommunity 50+ Ctrs & @HoCoRec facilities. Pls note #HoCoMD, after 4 pm, all Rec & Parks camps, prog & classes r CXL. For camps ending after 4, all children must be picked up by 4. — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) August 7, 2023

HEADS UP #HoCoMD: All @HoCo_Library branches will be CLOSING at 4:30 p.m. today, August 7th. https://t.co/VKNBWOmLE8 — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) August 7, 2023

HARFORD COUNTY:

Due to the forecast, Harford County Government offices will be closing today at 3 p.m. Harford Transit LINK will continue operations as permitted by weather conditions.



Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. Widespread power outages are possible. — Harford County Gov't (@HarfordCountyMD) August 7, 2023

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY:

Due to impending severe weather, all AACPL branches are closing at 5 pm today, August 7. All public programs scheduled for after 5 pm are canceled. — aacpl (@aacpl) August 7, 2023

You can also stay up to date with the weather here and on WMAR-2 News.

We will update as more alerts come in.