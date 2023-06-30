Here's how much it will cost to drive through extended I-95 Express Toll Lanes

BALTIMORE — Drivers now have an idea of what they will be charged when passing through the new I-95 Express Toll Lane extension next year.

Once completed the extension will consist of 12 miles of additional northbound express toll lanes from the MD 43 interchange in Baltimore County to MD 24 in Harford County.

For a regular 2-axle vehicle it could cost anywhere between 7 and 53 cents per mile, depending on the time of day you're driving and whether you have an E-Z Pass or not.

MDTA

The toll rate ranges were approved Thursday by the Maryland Transportation Authority Board following three public comment periods.

Current tolls will not change for the existing I-95 Express Toll Lanes between I-895 and just north of MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard).

