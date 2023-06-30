Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Here's how much it will cost to drive through extended I-95 Express Toll Lanes

Traffic deaths surge in first half of 2016
Copyright Associated Press
Elise Amendola
<p>Cars pass under toll sensor gantries hanging over the Massachusetts Turnpike, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Newton, Mass. The state Department of Transportation is discussing plans for demolishing the tollbooths as it gets ready to implement an all-electronic tolling system on Interstate 90 which runs the length of the state. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)</p>
Traffic deaths surge in first half of 2016
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 10:00:32-04

BALTIMORE — Drivers now have an idea of what they will be charged when passing through the new I-95 Express Toll Lane extension next year.

Once completed the extension will consist of 12 miles of additional northbound express toll lanes from the MD 43 interchange in Baltimore County to MD 24 in Harford County.

For a regular 2-axle vehicle it could cost anywhere between 7 and 53 cents per mile, depending on the time of day you're driving and whether you have an E-Z Pass or not.

Here's how much it will cost to drive through extended I-95 Express Toll Lanes

The toll rate ranges were approved Thursday by the Maryland Transportation Authority Board following three public comment periods.

Current tolls will not change for the existing I-95 Express Toll Lanes between I-895 and just north of MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices