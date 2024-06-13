Here are the schedules for park and neighborhood pools in Baltimore this summer

BALTIMORE — The pools are open in Baltimore!

Until June 14th, all Baltimore City Recs and Parks pools will be available from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, and then 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a one hour closure between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

Admission will be free, but all pool-goers will be required a to have CivicRec account.

Once June 14th hits, the park and neighborhood pools will switch to the following schedules:

Park Pools: Riverside, Druid Hill, Lake Clifton, Cherry Hill Splash Park, Roosevelt, and Patterson Park

Monday - Thursday: 12-3 pm and 4-7 pm

Friday - Sunday: 11am-3 pm and 4-8 pm

Neighborhood Pools: William McAbee, Farring Baybrook, O'Donnell Heights, Liberty, CC Jackson, John D. Murdock, ABC Park Splash Pad, and Ambrose Kennedy*



Monday - Saturday: 12-3 pm and 3:30-6:30 pm

Keep in mind, Ambrose Kennedy pool may have a delayed opening due to construction.