Her Resiliency Center claims state violated contract, denying reimbursements for domestic violence work

A Maryland nonprofit is suing Governor Wes Moore's administration, claiming the governor's office is preventing them from helping women impacted by domestic violence.

The Her Resiliency Center, known as HER, says they have a reimbursement contract with the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention and Policy, or GOCPP. However, nonprofit leaders say the agency violated that contract by failing to reimburse funds despite repeated requests and warnings.

HER says they spent $218,000 last year that the state should have paid back under the agreement.

The nonprofit's leadership described specific instances of what they consider unreasonable denial of reimbursements.

"We submitted reimbursement for a professional development coach. But because it didn't say job coach, they denied the reimbursement," a HER representative said. "These are the kinds of things that the governor's office is doing. It's that micromanagement, that minutia, that incompetence, that ineffectiveness, which is the basis of the problem."

When contacted for comment, a GOCPP spokesperson said the agency has not received notice of litigation. As the state agency responsible for public safety funds, they stand by the fairness and transparency of their grantmaking process, according to the statement.

The dispute highlights tensions between the state and organizations working to support domestic violence survivors in Maryland.

