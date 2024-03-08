Helping to heal women through hair

BALTIMORE — 21 years ago, as a registered nurse, Cindy Tawiah cared for the women who would enter the halls of St. Agnes Hospital. Today, she’s still taking care of women, but this time around, she’s focused on hair.

This is a full-circle moment for Tawiah, as she just put her hair care brand, Diva by Cindy, on the shelves of the St. Agnes gift shop, cementing a partnership with her former employer.

This also makes her a pioneer. Diva by Cindy is the first minority-owned product to be carried at the retailer. This is huge, but don’t get it tangled. Tawiah isn’t new to hitting benchmarks. Her brand has been featured in Black Enterprise magazine, Essence magazine, the Drew Barrymore show and more.

Her mission is rooted in “healing, restoring, and transforming the lives of women so that they feel special and unique,” Tawiah says. This is a purpose she’s carried with her for over two decades.

Like her past role as a nurse, her product is multifaceted, as it was created to prevent breakage in women’s hair and promote growth, but it also helps women dealing with hair loss due to medical treatments.

The healing goes beyond the hair. Cindy’s "Diva Project Program" helps victims of domestic violence and women without housing. In addition, her newly launched “Diva Day Spa and Healing Center” specializes in sauna treatments, foot detoxes, and other spa services for individuals and couples.

Diva By Cindy is available in major stores.