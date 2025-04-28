Helping people on the spectrum feel safe while traveling. That’s the goal of special messages broadcasting this month at MTA subway and light rail stations.

Kevin McEachin a special rider at one of those subway stops. He’s had the same job for 20 years and rarely misses work.

Kevin takes the Metro subway to and from work downtown. Navigating public transportation is not easy for Kevin and others with autism.

“It’s challenging at first, but I got used to it,” he says. [My job] showed me how to do it. I learned it from them, how to catch the train and the bus from point A to point B.”

The Maryland Transit Administration recognizes that and it’s trying to help. The MTA has joined with the Autism Transit Project, which has recorded a dozen safety messages by young people with autism. Like ‘Remember to stand behind the yellow line,’ and ‘Don’t forget to ring the bell.’

The recordings have been playing at light rail and subway stations throughout the month, since April is autism awareness month.

Kevin says taking public transportation is important to him.

“To learn how to do stuff on my own so that I’ll be independent,” he says, “on my own unique way to get adjusted to it for myself. I’ve been shown so I just gotta learn.”

And it’s also important to his family, says his father, James.

“I got to the point that I trusted and believe that he could do it on his own,” James says. “And that’s what he wants to do, ‘cause he’ll tell me quick, I’ll come home on my own.”

Kevin says he also takes the bus to visit friends or to go to church.