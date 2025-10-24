Help victims of domestic violence by donating items this weekend

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A local community group is making it easy for people to support domestic violence survivors this weekend through donation drives collecting non-perishable food items and gently used clothing.

Community group "Let Her Be Safe" is holding collection events with all donations going to House of Ruth Maryland, an organization that provides shelter and support services for domestic violence survivors.

The group's founder emphasized how crucial these seemingly simple donations are for families trying to rebuild their lives after leaving dangerous situations.

"The women in the shelter and their families, they leave their situations with nothing but the hope that their situation could be better," said Azyah Gross, founder of Let Her Be Safe. "So these what seem frivolous things are so, so, so, so crucial to making sure that they feel safe and supported and can start rebuilding their lives."

Let Her Be Safe will host two collection events this weekend. The first runs until 9 p.m. today at the East Park Plaza Shopping Center off Crain Highway. On Sunday, they will collect items at Glen Burnie United Methodist Church from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The donation drive follows WMAR's recent annual Fill the House collection event held last week. Viewers donated a truck's worth of essential items including towels, sheets, deodorant and diapers, all of which also went to House of Ruth Maryland.

