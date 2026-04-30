Help police catch man who allegedly exposed self at UMD's McKeldin library on multiple occasions

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Police at University of Maryland College Park are looking for a man wanted in connection to at least three reports of indecent exposure inside campus restrooms.

The first incident occurred on February 12 at McKeldin Library.

A student told officers he was using the bathroom on the 6th floor when a man entered the next stall and exposed himself.

The second incident was reported on March 25, again at McKeldin Library.

Another student said they were inside the 7th floor bathroom when a man looked inside their stall and left.

The third and final incident happened on April 27, once more at McKeldin Library.

This incident was similar to the first in how it was described to police.

Photos of the alleged suspect have been released.

UMD Police The man pictured is wanted for multiple indecent exposure incidents reported at UMD's McKeldin library

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call detective Hampson at 301-405-6249 or e-mail phampson@umpd.umd.edu.