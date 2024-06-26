Help identify person found in medical distress in Essex area

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police are asking the public to help identify a person found in medical distress.
Police said she was found in the Essex area and had no identification.
Anyone with information should call 410-887-0220.
Police officers assigned to Precinct - 11 Essex are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person found in medical distress earlier today without identification. If you can identify the person pictured, contact 410-887-0220. pic.twitter.com/GEw4GAGuXk— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 26, 2024