Help identify person found in medical distress in Essex area

Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 26, 2024

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police are asking the public to help identify a person found in medical distress.

Police said she was found in the Essex area and had no identification.

Anyone with information should call 410-887-0220.

