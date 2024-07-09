Watch Now
HELP FIND: Woman and toddler missing from N.E. Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A woman and her 2-year-old daughter are missing from the White Marsh area, said Baltimore County Police Department.

Jessica Davis-Wise, 32, and toddler Damoni Jones were last seen at 5 p.m. on July 5.

Davis-Wise, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 137 pounds, was wearing a pink wig and floral dress; it's not known what Damoni was wearing.

Davis-Wise may be having a mental crisis and needs help, police said.

She might be driving a white Nissan Rogue with unknown registration.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 307-2020.

