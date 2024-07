BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help finding a toddler who went missing in Southwest Baltimore.

According to police, 1-year-old Derrick Caraballero was last seen July 25 around 6:30 pm in the 300 block of South Norris Street.

He was seen wearing a reed shirt, green shorts, and orange Crocs.

Baltimore City Police Department

Authorities say Derrick was seen with an unidentified white woman driving a gray Volkswagen Passat.

If you have seen Derrick or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.