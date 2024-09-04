UPDATE: Parent of N.E. Baltimore child found

UPDATE: The child's mother has been found.

Baltimore police are asking for help finding the parents/guardians of a young, non-verbal child found in the Darley Park area of northeast Baltimore.

The boy, who could be between 3 and 6 years old, was found running in the 1600 block of Cliftview Avenue, said police.

He was found wearing oversized light gray shoes, light gray shorts, and a light-blue shirt with pictures of dinorsaurs that says "Dino Skate Club, Ride On!" He also has short, dark-brown locs.

The child will be in the care of Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information about the parents or guardian is asked to call 911 or detectives at 410-396-2433.

