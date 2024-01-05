Help BPD identify six persons of interest related to shooting at Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help identifying six persons of interest related to a shooting at Mondawmin Mall.

On December 29, around 6 p.m., officers responded to Mondawmin Mall for reports of shooting.

In surveillance video released by police, the six persons of interest can be seen exiting the mall.

As they're getting into the car, they spot two people males in the parking lot and open fire on them before driving away.

Police say both intended targets were not harmed but a bystander was struck by a stray bullet. The injury was deemed non-life-threatening.

There is currently a $4,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of any of these six persons of interest.



