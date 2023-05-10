Help BPD identify four persons of interest in deadly February shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help to identify persons of interest in a murder investigation.

On February 13, at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of East Preston Street for reports of a shooting.

They arrived and located 19-year-old Tyree Bell, he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Today, police released a video detailing four persons of interest in the case.

There is an $8,000 reward in place for any information that leads to an arrest.

Call detectives at 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.