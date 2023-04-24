Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to The Avenue at White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck was back in the Baltimore area this weekend.

Fans of the cartoon cat went to The Avenue in White Marsh on Saturday.

The truck sold cookies, as well as exclusive merchandise and collectibles, including new Hello Kitty hoodies.

The Hello Kitty Truck draws a big crowd.

WMAR caught up with the Bennett family who said they were there for for three hours, and it was worth it.

"It's about the experience. We come for the experience and to get the collectibles," said Jill Bennett.

She says it's a fun event and met nice people while waiting in line.