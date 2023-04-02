Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stop at The Mall in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — The Hello Kitty Cafe truck continues its east coast tour.

Saturday, it made a stop at The Mall in Columbia.

There were plenty of Hello Kitty themed items available, as well as treats.

"We sell a couple pastries, anything from like macron and mini cakes and sugar cookies, and then we also have merchandise like hoodies, like the one I'm wearing. We have face masks, thermal bottles to drink out of, tote bags," said XXX.

The truck will be at The Avenue at White Marsh on Saturday, April 22.