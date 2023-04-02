Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stop at The Mall in Columbia

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stop at The Mall in Columbia
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in White Marsh
Posted at 7:31 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 19:41:48-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — The Hello Kitty Cafe truck continues its east coast tour.

Saturday, it made a stop at The Mall in Columbia.

There were plenty of Hello Kitty themed items available, as well as treats.

"We sell a couple pastries, anything from like macron and mini cakes and sugar cookies, and then we also have merchandise like hoodies, like the one I'm wearing. We have face masks, thermal bottles to drink out of, tote bags," said XXX.

The truck will be at The Avenue at White Marsh on Saturday, April 22.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices