Hello Kitty Cafe, Barbie Dreamhouse Living Trucks returning to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Back by popular demand the Hello Kitty Cafe and Barbie Dreamhouse Living Trucks are making a return to Baltimore.

Mark your calendars down for March 30.

That's when the Hello Kitty Cafe will roll into the courtyard area outside the Mall in Columbia.

If you're a fan of Barbie you can swing by Bethesda Row that same day to catch a glimpse of the Dreamhouse Living Truck.

Both trucks will be open from 10am to 7pm.

Each one sells a variety of Hello Kitty and Barbie themed merchandise including hats, shirts, tumblers and blankets.

For those who can't make that date, not to worry, the two trucks will be in Maryland again on April 6.

This time the Hello Kitty Cafe will make a stop at Pike & Rose in Bethesda, with the Barbie truck pulling into the Avenue at White Marsh.

If you can't make it then, Hello Kitty fans will have one last opportunity on April 13 when the Cafe makes an appearance at the Avenue in White Marsh.