Helicopter flies over Chesapeake Bay to rescue injured woman aboard Carnival cruise ship

Maryland State Police
Posted at 3:00 PM, Apr 17, 2023
BALTIMORE — A Maryland State Police helicopter flew over the Chesapeake Bay Sunday night to rescue a woman who fell aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

It happened around 10pm, nearly five-hours after the ship took off from the Port of Baltimore towards Nassau in the Bahamas.

At the time of the woman's injury, the ship was approximately seven miles east of Point Lookout near the Maryland-Virginia line.

As the ship was still moving, a state trooper paramedic rappelled onto the deck to load the 68-year-old woman into what's known as a "PEP bag."

Once secured, the patient and paramedic were hoisted together 50 feet in the air, and into the helicopter.

The woman was flown to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center in Largo. There is no word on her condition or what caused the fall.

