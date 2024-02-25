Heavy traffic expected as the CIAA Basketball Tournament begins

BALTIMORE — The CIAA Basketball tournament tips off this week, but college hoops aren't the only thing Baltimoreans should be paying attention to.

Beginning Monday, heavy traffic is expected in the downtown area due to the tournament.

With the games happening throughout the week at different times, motorists are asked to plan for traffic congestion and delays.

The Department of Transportation has also listed traffic modifications near the CFG Bank Arena throughout the week.

Those modifications are as follows:

The following curb lane closures will be implemented starting at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, February 26 through 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2024, with parking restrictions in effect:

Biddle Street (south side) from N. Calvert Street to Hunter Street.

Calvert Street (east side) from E. Biddle Street to 1121B N. Calvert Street.

Hopkins Plaza (west side) from W. Baltimore Street to the first bus stop south of W. Baltimore Street.

The following curb lane closures will be implemented starting at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, February 26 through 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with parking restrictions in effect:

Camden Street (both sides) from S. Eutaw Street to Russell Street.

Fayette Street (south side) from N. Charles Street to N. Hanover Street.

Redwood Street (both sides) from S. Charles Street to Light Street.

Coast Greenway (east side) from Lee Street to E. Barre Street.

Water Street (both sides) from South Street to S. Calvert Street.

Central Avenue (east side) from Aliceanna Street to Fleet Street.

Liberty Street (west side) from Clay Street to Marion Street.

Park Avenue (east side) from W. Fayette Street to Clay Street.

The following road closure will be implemented on Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2, 2024, from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

Park Avenue (west side) from W. Baltimore Street to W. Fayette Street.

In addition, exclusive lanes will be designated for vehicles exiting area parking garages each evening of the event Monday, February 26 through Sunday, March 3, 2024, starting at approximately 7:00 p.m.:

CFG Arena Garage on S. Howard Street north of W. Lombard Street

Baltimore Street Garage between Howard Street and Park Avenue

Patrons attending the CIAA festivities are encouraged to use the city’s Charm City Circulator. The Orange route will take riders to the CFG Bank Arena and buses on tournament days will run every ten minutes. Best of all, this service is convenient and free!