Heavy traffic expected around Baltimore Wednesday, Thursday

BALTIMORE — Drivers traveling in downtown Baltimore and nearby areas should expect heavy traffic and delays Wednesday, Thursday.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says the central business district will experience heavy traffic on Wednesday, March 1 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, March 2 from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Temporary traffic stops and road closures are expected. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead if traveling downtown.

The following roads will be impacting during that time with parking restrictions in effect:



Fort Avenue – Richardson Street to Fort McHenry

Andre Street – Fort Avenue to McComas Street

Howard Street – Camden Street to I-395

Charles Street – Pratt to Montgomery Streets

Conway Street – Light to Howard Streets

McHenry Row – Key Highway to Fort Avenue

The Charm City Circulator's Banner Route will also have a detour in place from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 and from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 2. This will impact the Andre Street stop #410 and Fort McHenry stop #411. Riders are encouraged to use the Towson Street stop #412 during this time.

