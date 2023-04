HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A traffic warning for tonight and all the way to next Friday.

Expect delays and heavy congestion in Harford County as crews repair the concrete on Pulaski Highway near Joppa Farm Road in Joppatowne.

Work starts tonight at 8 and goes 24-7 until next Friday night.

Drivers will see double-lane closures and traffic shifts in the work zone.

You can use Philadelphia Road or I-95 as alternative routes.