Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Heavy smoke showing from large wildfire at Soldiers Delight Park

Owings Mills fire .jpeg
Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department
Owings Mills fire .jpeg
Posted at 4:30 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 16:53:40-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County fire crews are on the scene of a large wildfire at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area.

The fire has been classified as three-alarm and it can be seen in the area of Deer Park Road and Berryman's Lane.

Officials said drivers can expect delays on Wards Chapel Road and Deer Park Road.

The following roads have also been closed:

  • Deer Park Road and Dolfield Road
  • Deer Park Road and Wards Chapel Road
  • Deer Park Road and Berrysman Road

At the time of this writing, the fire has not been contained.
There are no injuries to report at this time.

This story will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices