Heavy smoke showing from large wildfire at Soldiers Delight Park

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County fire crews are on the scene of a large wildfire at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area.

The fire has been classified as three-alarm and it can be seen in the area of Deer Park Road and Berryman's Lane.

Officials said drivers can expect delays on Wards Chapel Road and Deer Park Road.

The following roads have also been closed:



Deer Park Road and Dolfield Road

Deer Park Road and Wards Chapel Road

Deer Park Road and Berrysman Road

At the time of this writing, the fire has not been contained.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

Update, brush fire, 5100 Deer Park Rd., 21117: This brush fire is now a 3-alarm fire in area of Deer Park Rd and Berryman's Lane; fire not contained. No injuries. Media staging area will be Franklin Fire Station #56. EA pic.twitter.com/KfsidFVxWd — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 4, 2023

This story will continue to be updated.