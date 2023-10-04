Heavy Seas Beer to release new Maryland-inspired beer called the "Altimore"

BALTIMORE — If Maryland was a beer, what would it taste like? Well, folks won’t have to wait long to find out that answer.

On Wednesday, the brewers at Heavy Seas Beer announced a new beer series with their first launch called the “Altimore.”

The new beer will be a traditional German-style beer using a Maryland-grown hop whose DNA sequence is “genetically unique to Maryland” called the Monocacy.

The Altimore is described as having a spicy, herbaceous, floral smell.

“Brewing with locally-grown Maryland hops is a special opportunity. If this hop continues to thrive and enhance the flavor of beer, and more Maryland brewers can use it, that’s pretty amazing!” says Caroline Sisson, Heavy Seas Brand Manager.

If you want to try the new beer, it will be released on Friday, October 20th, and it’s available exclusively on draft at the Heavy Seas Taproom.