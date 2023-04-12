Watch Now
Vehicle accident at the corner of W. Franklin Street leaves one person dead

Jack Watson
Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 19:51:46-04

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of West Franklin and Cathedral Street for reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

Police arrived and located an unresponsive person pinned to a building by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased my medical personnel.

No cause has been determined at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.

This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated.

